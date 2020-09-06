559 suspected cases of Dengue reported in province on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours and the patient belong to Toba Tek Singh district.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday, 559 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. The suspected patients have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far, 54 cases of dengue were registered from January this year in the province, however, 52 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 2 patients of Dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 10,690 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measuresand keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselvesfrom dengue.