559,028 flour bags distributed in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf said on Monday that 559,028 flour bags had been distributed among 235,493 deserving families in Narowal district so far.

He was talking to the media and people during his visit to free flour centres, established at different places in tehsil Narowal.

He said that excellent arrangements had been made at the flour distribution points across the district due to teamwork of the district administration.

The deputy commissioner said he was continuously monitoring every flour point in the district so that people did not face any difficulty in getting relief.