55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) District Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Lodhran Irfan Malik said that about 55 per cent beneficiaries have received the quarterly tranche so far across the district.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, Irfan Malik said that 10 campsites have been established across the district in collaboration with district administration for disbursement of quarterly financial assistance. There were four campsites in Tehsil Kahror Pacca, three in Dunyapur and three in Tehsil Lodhran.

Irfan said the tranche was being distributed among 131,000 beneficiaries through 120 retailers registered with BISP across the district.

He added that strict monitoring of the disbursement of quarterly tranche was being ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner. He further added that they had taken action against five retailers and also got registered FIRs against two touts on complaints of deduction from beneficiaries so far. He urged the BISP beneficiaries who did not get the payment so far to visit nearby campsites and get their financial aid as early as possible. The tranche was being disbursed at campsites from 9am to 7 pm without any interruptions, he concluded.

\395