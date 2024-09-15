55pc BISP Beneficiaries Get Quarterly Tranche In Lodhran District
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) District Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Lodhran Irfan Malik said that about 55 per cent beneficiaries have received the quarterly tranche so far across the district.
While talking to APP here on Sunday, Irfan Malik said that 10 campsites have been established across the district in collaboration with district administration for disbursement of quarterly financial assistance. There were four campsites in Tehsil Kahror Pacca, three in Dunyapur and three in Tehsil Lodhran.
Irfan said the tranche was being distributed among 131,000 beneficiaries through 120 retailers registered with BISP across the district.
He added that strict monitoring of the disbursement of quarterly tranche was being ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner. He further added that they had taken action against five retailers and also got registered FIRs against two touts on complaints of deduction from beneficiaries so far. He urged the BISP beneficiaries who did not get the payment so far to visit nearby campsites and get their financial aid as early as possible. The tranche was being disbursed at campsites from 9am to 7 pm without any interruptions, he concluded.
\395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man electrocuted in mishap2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program2 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani12 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon12 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting12 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology12 minutes ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education22 minutes ago
-
PTI frustration over Bilawal’s question reveals its desperation: PPP22 minutes ago
-
Motorway police recovers stolen vehicle near M142 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Punjab cricket tournament concludes42 minutes ago
-
Imparting modern education to seminaries students great service to nation: Tarar52 minutes ago
-
Water filtration plant installed at QMC hostel52 minutes ago