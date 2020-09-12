UrduPoint.com
55th Anniversary Of Maj. Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Observed

55th anniversary of Maj. Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The 55th martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was being observed on Saturday to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the valiant martyr.

The wreath was laid to his grave at his village Ladian, District Gujrat, to pay homage to the brave son of soil and hero of 1965 war, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

