55th Convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The 55th Convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) was held here on Sunday.

Professor M. Daud Khan, Ex-Vice Chancellor and former Vice President CPSP, was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Shahzad Bangesh, Chief Secretary KP, was the guest of honour.

President, Professor Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice President Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice President Professor Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi and DGIR Professor Muhammad Asghar Butt along with councilors of CPSP attended.

A total 300 candidates were given FCPS degree in 29 different specialties including Medicines (26 Fellows), Gynae (63 Fellows), Surgery (42 Fellows), and 3 Fellows in cardiac surgery.

The candidates awarded degrees hailed from Peshawar, Mardan, Sawabi, Bannu, D.I Khan, Kohat etc.

A separate convocation is planned to be held for fellows from Abbotabad and Swat.

A gold medal was awarded to Dr.

Attaul Mohsin in the field of Cardiac Surgery.

Professor Zia UL Haq, V.C Khyber Medical University, Professor Mehmood Aurengzaib Dean and Principal KMC, were given Honorary FCPS Degrees in their respective fields.

A shield was awarded to Dr. Abdul Janan Orakzai, titled, "A humanity loving topmost gentleman", in recognition of his great services for the college of physicians and surgeons Pakistan.

Head office of the institute is located in Karachi while it has 13 regional centers all over Pakistan and 6 centers abroad, located in Birmingham, Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Singapore and Bangladesh.

The CPSP, over the years, has made great efforts to improve the quality of training, particularly of its fellowship programs. The efforts of the fellows and successive councils were acknowledged by the college faculty in fetching worldwide recognition for its qualifications (73 fellowship and 22 membership programs).