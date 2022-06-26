UrduPoint.com

55th Convocation Of College Of Physicians And Surgeons Pakistan Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 10:40 PM

55th Convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The 55th Convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) was held here on Sunday.

Professor M. Daud Khan, Ex-Vice Chancellor and former Vice President CPSP, was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Shahzad Bangesh, Chief Secretary KP, was the guest of honour.

President, Professor Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice President Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice President Professor Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi and DGIR Professor Muhammad Asghar Butt along with councilors of CPSP attended.

A total 300 candidates were given FCPS degree in 29 different specialties including Medicines (26 Fellows), Gynae (63 Fellows), Surgery (42 Fellows), and 3 Fellows in cardiac surgery.

The candidates awarded degrees hailed from Peshawar, Mardan, Sawabi, Bannu, D.I Khan, Kohat etc.

A separate convocation is planned to be held for fellows from Abbotabad and Swat.

A gold medal was awarded to Dr.

Attaul Mohsin in the field of Cardiac Surgery.

Professor Zia UL Haq, V.C Khyber Medical University, Professor Mehmood Aurengzaib Dean and Principal KMC, were given Honorary FCPS Degrees in their respective fields.

A shield was awarded to Dr. Abdul Janan Orakzai, titled, "A humanity loving topmost gentleman", in recognition of his great services for the college of physicians and surgeons Pakistan.

Head office of the institute is located in Karachi while it has 13 regional centers all over Pakistan and 6 centers abroad, located in Birmingham, Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Singapore and Bangladesh.

The CPSP, over the years, has made great efforts to improve the quality of training, particularly of its fellowship programs. The efforts of the fellows and successive councils were acknowledged by the college faculty in fetching worldwide recognition for its qualifications (73 fellowship and 22 membership programs).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bangladesh Swat Kuwait Kohat Mardan Singapore Birmingham Saudi Arabia Nepal Sunday Gold Khyber Medical University All From

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

22 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.