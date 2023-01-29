UrduPoint.com

55th Convocation Of CPSP Held At Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

55th convocation of CPSP held at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The 55th Convocation Ceremony of College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Sunday was held here.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and conferred medals and degrees to the position holders, fellows and members of CPSP.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and CPSP faculty, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He advised the students that by pursuing health education as a career, they have to deliver the best possible care to their patients by keeping themselves abreast with the latest knowledge.

The Chief Guest acknowledged that the biggest achievement of CPSP was to have introduced, nurtured and established an indigenous system of postgraduate medical education that has paved the way for comprehensive healthcare in the country that included Primary as well specialist care.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President CPSP highlighted that CPSP has recently started fellowship program in Liver Transplant and has affiliated Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Research Centre in Lahore and an institute in Gambat near Sukkar. Moreover, CPSP has opened new Regional Centers in Gambat and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Ceremony was attended by senior officials from CPSP and notables from medical fraternity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Navy Education Gilgit Baltistan Gambat Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

12 minutes ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

1 hour ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.