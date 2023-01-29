55th convocation of CPSP held at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The 55th Convocation Ceremony of College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Sunday was held here.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and conferred medals and degrees to the position holders, fellows and members of CPSP.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and CPSP faculty, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He advised the students that by pursuing health education as a career, they have to deliver the best possible care to their patients by keeping themselves abreast with the latest knowledge.

The Chief Guest acknowledged that the biggest achievement of CPSP was to have introduced, nurtured and established an indigenous system of postgraduate medical education that has paved the way for comprehensive healthcare in the country that included Primary as well specialist care.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President CPSP highlighted that CPSP has recently started fellowship program in Liver Transplant and has affiliated Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Research Centre in Lahore and an institute in Gambat near Sukkar. Moreover, CPSP has opened new Regional Centers in Gambat and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Ceremony was attended by senior officials from CPSP and notables from medical fraternity.