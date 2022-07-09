55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

The 55th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The 55th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Saturday.

Fatima Jinnah, born on July 30, 1893, was referred to as the Madar-e-Millat due to her dynamic role in the Pakistan Freedom Movement.

Today, 55 years after her tragic death, the iron lady was still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement and supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After the independence of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women's Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed country.

She returned to political forefront and contested the elections against former President Ayub Khan but was defeated unfortunately.

Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi�and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Mother of the Nation, Fatima Jinnah, on her death anniversary.

In his message, the President said Fatima Jinnah's leadership role in politics was a source of encouragement for Pakistani women. Fatima Jinnah's support for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strengthened the Tehreek-e-Pakistan. The president said her services for Pakistan would be remembered for a long time.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif�in his message said the entire nation salutes Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for her remarkable services in independence movement for Pakistan along with her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and later on for rehabilitation of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said Madr-e-Millat after the death of her great brother took forward the mission of Quaid-e-Azam.