55th Death Anniversary Of Nawab Sadiq Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The 55th death anniversary of last ruler of Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi was observed on Monday.

Quran Khwani was held at various places of Bahawalpur division for the departed soul. The main event was held at Sadiq Garh Palace. A photograph and books exhibition was also organized at Central library Bahawalpur in this connection.

While paying tribute to Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said tha the caste of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan V is a beacon for us. He fought hard for the establishment of Pakistan in his life and in this struggle he sacrificed everything.

He said this state emerged as one of the largest Muslim states in the region after the decline of the Mughal period.

Prof. Dr On the occasion, Aftab Hussain Gilani, Dean Faculty of Law and Honorary Secretary of Sir Sadiq Chairman Management Committee Dr Muhammad Shahid Rizvi in their statements said that Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan was a man of taste, creative, sociable, eloquent, eloquent and glorious ruler.

With his style of governing, he left a lasting impression on the culture, livelihood and society of the state of Bahawalpur. In his time, the region was the cradle of religious and sectarian harmony, equality and tolerance, justice and knowledge and literature.

He left no stone unturned in making Bahawalpur a modern, developed and prosperous state. In fact, the area had become a mini-Pakistan even before the formation of Pakistan.

