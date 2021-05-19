55th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq to be observed on May 24

The 55th death anniversary of the 13th and last ruler of Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V will be observed on May 24. Quran Khwani would be held at various places of Bahawalpur division for the departed soul

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The 55th death anniversary of the 13th and last ruler of Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V will be observed on May 24. Quran Khwani would be held at various places of Bahawalpur division for the departed soul.

The main event would be held at Sadiq Garh Palace.

A photograph and books exhibition will also be held at Central library Bahawalpur in this connection. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has declared a local holiday on May 24 within the revenue limits of the Bahawalpur district on account of the death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and other courts will also remain closed on May 24.