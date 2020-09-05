UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55th Defence Day To Be Observed In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

55th Defence Day to be observed in Kasur

Like other parts of the country, the 55th Defence Day will be observed in a befitting manners in the district on Sunday (September 6)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the country, the 55th Defence Day will be observed in a befitting manners in the district on Sunday (September 6).

The district administration has chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

As per details, a ceremony would be held at Mustafaabad graveyard (Shaheedan wala graveyard) to pay tribute to 55 martyrs of Khem Karn border who buried there.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army would present salute to the martyrs including Lt Nadeem Ahmad Shaheed at 7:00 am.

Speech competitions would be held at different schools to mark the day.

A play (drama) 'Rang Laye Ga Shaheedon Ka Lahu' would also be present at 8:00 pm.

Provincial ministers-- Sardar Asif Nakai and Col (R) Hashim Ali Dogar, PTI district president Dr Azeemud Din Zahid Lakhvi, Deputy CommissionerManzar Javed Ali, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat and notables of the citywould be present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Martyrs Shaheed September Border Sunday Defence Day

Recent Stories

SPI inflation increases 0.8 pc

42 seconds ago

Chehlum of Pir of Golra Sharif held

44 seconds ago

Pakistan sets to celebrate Defence Day with revive ..

47 seconds ago

Rangers arrests 10 including street criminals

52 seconds ago

Karachi needs practical steps for resolution of it ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on government package to ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.