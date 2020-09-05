55th Defence Day to be observed in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the country, the 55th Defence Day will be observed in a befitting manners in the district on Sunday (September 6).

The district administration has chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

As per details, a ceremony would be held at Mustafaabad graveyard (Shaheedan wala graveyard) to pay tribute to 55 martyrs of Khem Karn border who buried there.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army would present salute to the martyrs including Lt Nadeem Ahmad Shaheed at 7:00 am.

Speech competitions would be held at different schools to mark the day.

A play (drama) 'Rang Laye Ga Shaheedon Ka Lahu' would also be present at 8:00 pm.

Provincial ministers-- Sardar Asif Nakai and Col (R) Hashim Ali Dogar, PTI district president Dr Azeemud Din Zahid Lakhvi, Deputy CommissionerManzar Javed Ali, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat and notables of the citywould be present on the occasion.