55th Foundation Day Of PPP Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Peshawar Division, held a ceremony to observe the 55th foundation day of the party under the supervision of Divisional President Shahnaz Shamsher.

Provincial President of PPP Women Wing Senator Rubina Khalid was the chief guest on the occasion, and a large number of elected councilors, women and workers participated and cut a cake to mark the ceremony.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that 55 years ago Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded the Pakistan Peoples Party which was a big gift for the people of Pakistan.

Rubina Khalid said that several attempts were made, and conspiracies created to destroy the PPP, which failed.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' decision to resign from the National and the Provincial Assemblies, Robina Khalid said that it was merely a political stunt.

Shahnaz Shamsher on the occasion said that the PPP was an ideological party of women and the poor. She said that the country always made progress in the PPP government.

