55th meeting of Academic Council of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The 55th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by Deans, Professors, Principals of Colleges, and heads of teaching departments. Director Academics Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal presented a report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

The amendment in the syllabus of various educational programs was approved during the meeting, besides approval of the teaching of multi-disciplines at PhD level in Homeopathic Medical Sciences, Pharmacognosy, Arts, Arabic, Islamic Studies, Islamic and Conventional Banking, sports Sciences, Social Sciences, and education, PhD theses and semester progress reports.

The proposed amendments to the rules for PhD and MPhil in various subjects were also considered. Additionally, Administrative Sciences, Project Operation Management, Physics, Post-Graduation College, Botany, Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Pharmacology, Forestry, Economics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Bioinformatics, Computer Sciences, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Information Security, Bachelor of Architecture, Archaeology, Civil Engineering, Nursing, Software Engineering, Biotechnology, Telecommunication, Cyber Security agenda items related to various topics at BS, MPhil and PhD level were also considered in the subjects.

It was approved to increase the number of seats and sections in view of the high number of admission applications in various teaching programs.