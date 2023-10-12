Open Menu

55th Meeting Of Academic Council Of IUB Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 03:11 PM

55th meeting of Academic Council of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The 55th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by Deans, Professors, Principals of Colleges, and heads of teaching departments. Director Academics Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal presented a report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

The amendment in the syllabus of various educational programs was approved during the meeting, besides approval of the teaching of multi-disciplines at PhD level in Homeopathic Medical Sciences, Pharmacognosy, Arts, Arabic, Islamic Studies, Islamic and Conventional Banking, sports Sciences, Social Sciences, and education, PhD theses and semester progress reports.

The proposed amendments to the rules for PhD and MPhil in various subjects were also considered. Additionally, Administrative Sciences, Project Operation Management, Physics, Post-Graduation College, Botany, Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Pharmacology, Forestry, Economics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Bioinformatics, Computer Sciences, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Information Security, Bachelor of Architecture, Archaeology, Civil Engineering, Nursing, Software Engineering, Biotechnology, Telecommunication, Cyber Security agenda items related to various topics at BS, MPhil and PhD level were also considered in the subjects.

It was approved to increase the number of seats and sections in view of the high number of admission applications in various teaching programs.

Related Topics

Sports Education Progress IUB Arab

Recent Stories

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

29 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

35 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

41 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

46 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

48 minutes ago
Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan