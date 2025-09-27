55th Staff Course Delegation Of Pakistan Navy War College Meets Punjab CM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met participants of the 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College, here on Saturday.
The delegation, led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi, comprised officers from Pakistan’s three armed forces as well as representatives of the armed forces of 15 friendly countries.
The CM, welcoming the delegation, expressed her appreciation for the participation of Palestinian officers and reiterated Punjab’s solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Briefing the delegates, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted her government’s major development and welfare initiatives. She announced that the world’s largest 1,000-bed government cancer hospital in Lahore would be completed within ten months. She noted that during her visit to China, the Punjab government had ordered a co-ablation machine, which has now enabled cancer treatment in Punjab without surgery, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy.
She informed the delegation that the first Institute of Cardiology for Sargodha Division was nearing completion, while 2,500 health centers across Punjab had been upgraded into fully functional hospitals. She added that citizens were receiving treatment through field hospitals and mobile clinics, while Punjab had successfully conducted Pakistan’s largest-ever rescue and relief operation, during which 2.5 million people were rescued and provided shelter and food.
The CM said that 20,000 kilometers of roads had been constructed and repaired across Punjab under the Punjab Development Programme and Lahore Development Plan.
She announced that anti-smog guns would be deployed to combat environmental hazards, while wildlife rangers had been established in the province for the first time. She added that urban beautification and restoration of tourism sites were also underway.
Highlighting Punjab’s transport initiatives, she said that 1,100 electric buses would soon be operational to provide citizens with modern and eco-friendly travel facilities for just Rs 20 per ride. “Electric buses are not only a mode of transport but also a symbol of innovation and a revolution in Punjab’s urban mobility,” she remarked.
She further said that the Safe City Project, launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, had now been expanded to 25 districts. She added that the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force had been established to curb inflation, hoarding, and encroachments.
CM Maryam Nawaz also informed the delegation that Punjab had earned the distinction of introducing the first Sikh Marriage Act and had developed Pakistan’s largest Sikh tourist corridor. She said that 13,000 new businesses had been launched across Punjab through interest-free loans, reflecting her government’s strong focus on industrial development and entrepreneurship.
The delegation appreciated the Chief Minister’s visionary initiatives and thanked her for extending warm hospitality.
Recent Stories
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held in Murree to combat dengue spread31 seconds ago
-
Arts Council Karachi hosts NTU fashion students’ thesis exhibition 'The Graduation Show 25'33 seconds ago
-
55th staff course delegation of Pakistan Navy War College meets Punjab CM35 seconds ago
-
FBR urged to resolve problems of jewelers regarding tax39 seconds ago
-
International spotlight on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address wins praise in all diplomatic, politic ..10 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 50 illegal commercial units, removes encroachments on Chakri Road10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Pakistan's First Floating Mangrove Biodiversity Park10 minutes ago
-
Wani lauds Prime Minister Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at UNGA10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Mayor Karachi directs acceleration of development projects11 minutes ago
-
PFA launches awareness campaign under CM’s adulteration-free Punjab mission11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300kg of unhealthy chicken in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP offers condolences to bereaved family of road accident victims in Paharpur11 minutes ago