55th staff course delegation of Pakistan Navy War College meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met participants of the 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College, here on Saturday.

The delegation, led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi, comprised officers from Pakistan’s three armed forces as well as representatives of the armed forces of 15 friendly countries.

The CM, welcoming the delegation, expressed her appreciation for the participation of Palestinian officers and reiterated Punjab’s solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Briefing the delegates, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted her government’s major development and welfare initiatives. She announced that the world’s largest 1,000-bed government cancer hospital in Lahore would be completed within ten months. She noted that during her visit to China, the Punjab government had ordered a co-ablation machine, which has now enabled cancer treatment in Punjab without surgery, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy.

She informed the delegation that the first Institute of Cardiology for Sargodha Division was nearing completion, while 2,500 health centers across Punjab had been upgraded into fully functional hospitals. She added that citizens were receiving treatment through field hospitals and mobile clinics, while Punjab had successfully conducted Pakistan’s largest-ever rescue and relief operation, during which 2.5 million people were rescued and provided shelter and food.

The CM said that 20,000 kilometers of roads had been constructed and repaired across Punjab under the Punjab Development Programme and Lahore Development Plan.

She announced that anti-smog guns would be deployed to combat environmental hazards, while wildlife rangers had been established in the province for the first time. She added that urban beautification and restoration of tourism sites were also underway.

Highlighting Punjab’s transport initiatives, she said that 1,100 electric buses would soon be operational to provide citizens with modern and eco-friendly travel facilities for just Rs 20 per ride. “Electric buses are not only a mode of transport but also a symbol of innovation and a revolution in Punjab’s urban mobility,” she remarked.

She further said that the Safe City Project, launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, had now been expanded to 25 districts. She added that the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force had been established to curb inflation, hoarding, and encroachments.

CM Maryam Nawaz also informed the delegation that Punjab had earned the distinction of introducing the first Sikh Marriage Act and had developed Pakistan’s largest Sikh tourist corridor. She said that 13,000 new businesses had been launched across Punjab through interest-free loans, reflecting her government’s strong focus on industrial development and entrepreneurship.

The delegation appreciated the Chief Minister’s visionary initiatives and thanked her for extending warm hospitality.