56 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers, Encroachments In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:47 PM

56 arrested in crackdown against profiteers, encroachments in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested at least 56 persons in crackdown against encroachment and profiteering from different localities of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested at least 56 persons in crackdown against encroachment and profiteering from different localities of the district.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in various localities of the district including Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, inside city bazaars, and University Road and arrested 56 persons.

The arrested persons were included vegetable & fruit sellers, bakers, milkmen and grocers.

More Stories From Pakistan

