56 ASIs Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

56 ASIs promoted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 56 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of the Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

On recommendations of DPC, notification for promotion of Assistant Sub-Inspector for the post of Inspectors has been issued.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said, "Welfare of the police force is among the top priorities and each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds." Earlier, ICCPO had ordered the Capital Police Officer (Headquarters), the chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee to call the meeting and fill vacant posts of different ranks as soon as possible.

Following the orders, DPCs were held in which the members of the committee checked the record of the officials thoroughly and recommended 56 Assistant Sub-Inspectors for promotion to their next ranks.

ICCPO felicitated the newly promoted officers on the Sub-Inspector ranks and said, "The responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task." He hoped for better output in the future and urged them to work hard for the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

Eight ASIs could not be promoted due to not passing the departmental examination and their cases would be re-evaluated in the departmental examination next month, ICCPO added.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that he along with his team was making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

