56 beggars caught

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar with the help of the social welfare department and police caught 56 beggars and shifted them to police stations in five different operations.

The AC got admission of an orphan boy to a government school taken into custody during the anti-begging campaign.

It was also decided to employ beggars who were willing to work in factories with support of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi appreciated efforts of the departmentsand said the crackdown would continue.