56 Candidates To Contest In General Elections From District Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

56 candidates to contest in General Elections from district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) District Election Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday disclosed that 56 candidates comprising 10 women and 2 transgenders, would contest for the upcoming national and provincial constituency elections of district Haripur.

For the National Assembly seat, NA-18, a total of 16 candidates are in the running including one woman and 1 transgender contenders.

In the provincial assembly constituency of PK-46 Haripur-I, a total of 14 candidates are contesting where 1 transgender and 3 women are also included. From PK-47 Haripur-II, 10 candidates including 3 women are ready for the competition. Similarly, for PK-48 Haripur-III, the participation of 16 candidates, including 3 women, shaped the electoral landscape with their diverse perspectives.

District Election Commissioner has also allotted unique electoral symbols including a Lion for PML-N candidates, Arrow for PPP, Book JUI-F and others.

