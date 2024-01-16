56 Candidates To Contest In General Elections From District Haripur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) District Election Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday disclosed that 56 candidates comprising 10 women and 2 transgenders, would contest for the upcoming national and provincial constituency elections of district Haripur.
For the National Assembly seat, NA-18, a total of 16 candidates are in the running including one woman and 1 transgender contenders.
In the provincial assembly constituency of PK-46 Haripur-I, a total of 14 candidates are contesting where 1 transgender and 3 women are also included. From PK-47 Haripur-II, 10 candidates including 3 women are ready for the competition. Similarly, for PK-48 Haripur-III, the participation of 16 candidates, including 3 women, shaped the electoral landscape with their diverse perspectives.
District Election Commissioner has also allotted unique electoral symbols including a Lion for PML-N candidates, Arrow for PPP, Book JUI-F and others.
Recent Stories
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote: Shazia Marri2 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held for police investigation officers2 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held2 minutes ago
-
346 candidates to contest elections on five NA, 13 PK seats from Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
HRW exactly verifies abuses of human rights in IIOJK: Ali Raza Syed12 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani to attend NAM, Third South summits in Uganda from Jan 1752 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested52 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom1 hour ago
-
Early detection, adopting healthy lifestyles can control 'diabetic disease': Expert2 hours ago
-
2 killed, several injured in accident2 hours ago
-
APHC urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom2 hours ago
-
Govt announce reduction of Rs 8 in petrol price12 hours ago