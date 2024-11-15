56 cases registered, 25 individuals arrested during smog crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police registered 56 cases, arrested 25 individuals and imposed Rs. 800,000 fine on 448 individuals during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Police Department said 36 people were issued warnings, adding that in the last 24 hours, violations were reported as follows: 13 cases of burning crop residue, 357 cases involving vehicles emitting excessive smoke, eight industrial violations, 12 violations related to brick kilns, and four other environmental infractions.

Regarding the overall smog crackdown this year, the spokesperson revealed that 2,484 individuals had been arrested, 3,051 cases registered, and a total of over Rs. 66.5 million in fines were received from 27,648 people.

Furthermore, 1,591 individuals were issued warnings.

The breakdown of violations this year is as follows: 1,760 cases of burning crop residues, 24,111 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 328 industrial violations, 1,199 violations related to brick kilns, and 289 other infractions.

In the last 24 hours, 8,147 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 766 vehicles were impounded. So far this year, fines have been imposed on 780,315 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke on highways.

Additionally, 161,502 vehicles were impounded at police stations, and fitness certificates have been suspended for 10,037 vehicles. IG Punjab has instructed that the crackdown on smog prevention be intensified across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones, and other locations. He emphasized that there should be zero tolerance for violations of smog-related SOPs, and strict action should be taken without delay against those responsible.