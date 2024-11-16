Open Menu

56 Cases Registered In Drive To Prevent Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM

56 cases registered in drive to prevent smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police are actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environment.

Over the past 24 hours, 56 cases were registered, and 27 individuals were arrested during the smog crackdown in Lahore and other districts. Fines totaling approximately Rs. 900,000 were imposed on 534 individuals, and warnings were issued to 135 others.

Violations included six incidents of crop residue burning, 444 cases of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 23 brick kilns, and three other locations. Overall, this year’s smog control crackdown has led to the arrest of 3,117 offenders and the registration of 2,560 cases.

Fines totaling over Rs. 84.9 million were imposed on 32,655 individuals, and 5,923 warnings were issued.

Specific violations reported during the year include 1,732 cases of crop residue burning, 28,929 smoke-emitting vehicles, 330 industrial pollution cases, 1,219 brick kiln violations, and 294 other breaches. In the last 24 hours alone, 7,055 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, 709 were impounded, and one fitness certificate was suspended. Overall this year, 787,517 such vehicles were fined, 164,083 were impounded, and 10,033 fitness certificates suspended on highways.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

26 minutes ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

50 minutes ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 hour ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

4 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

4 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

5 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan