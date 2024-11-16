56 Cases Registered In Drive To Prevent Smog
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police are actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environment.
Over the past 24 hours, 56 cases were registered, and 27 individuals were arrested during the smog crackdown in Lahore and other districts. Fines totaling approximately Rs. 900,000 were imposed on 534 individuals, and warnings were issued to 135 others.
Violations included six incidents of crop residue burning, 444 cases of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 23 brick kilns, and three other locations. Overall, this year’s smog control crackdown has led to the arrest of 3,117 offenders and the registration of 2,560 cases.
Fines totaling over Rs. 84.9 million were imposed on 32,655 individuals, and 5,923 warnings were issued.
Specific violations reported during the year include 1,732 cases of crop residue burning, 28,929 smoke-emitting vehicles, 330 industrial pollution cases, 1,219 brick kiln violations, and 294 other breaches. In the last 24 hours alone, 7,055 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, 709 were impounded, and one fitness certificate was suspended. Overall this year, 787,517 such vehicles were fined, 164,083 were impounded, and 10,033 fitness certificates suspended on highways.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad Police intensify crackdown on criminal elements, two drug dealers arrested2 minutes ago
-
PS Sabzi Mandi arrest 379 Criminals, recover 93 miln2 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes expo to guide students career pathway2 minutes ago
-
50 new cases registered over trash, crop residue burning2 minutes ago
-
33 criminals arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized11 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined over pollution11 minutes ago
-
Two vehicle lifters arrested; stolen cars, bike recovered11 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police crack blind murder case, arrest suspect within hours11 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews measles survey, chairs public agenda meeting11 minutes ago
-
Information minister urges courts to decide May-9 cases swiftly11 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza directs patrolling units to enhance crime control efforts12 minutes ago
-
Three nurses injured in attack at ATH Emergency Ward12 minutes ago