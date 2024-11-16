56 cases registered in drive to prevent smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police are actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environment.

Over the past 24 hours, 56 cases were registered, and 27 individuals were arrested during the smog crackdown in Lahore and other districts. Fines totaling approximately Rs. 900,000 were imposed on 534 individuals, and warnings were issued to 135 others.

Violations included six incidents of crop residue burning, 444 cases of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 23 brick kilns, and three other locations. Overall, this year’s smog control crackdown has led to the arrest of 3,117 offenders and the registration of 2,560 cases.

Fines totaling over Rs. 84.9 million were imposed on 32,655 individuals, and 5,923 warnings were issued.

Specific violations reported during the year include 1,732 cases of crop residue burning, 28,929 smoke-emitting vehicles, 330 industrial pollution cases, 1,219 brick kiln violations, and 294 other breaches. In the last 24 hours alone, 7,055 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, 709 were impounded, and one fitness certificate was suspended. Overall this year, 787,517 such vehicles were fined, 164,083 were impounded, and 10,033 fitness certificates suspended on highways.