56 computer operators promoted in health department

SIALKOT, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Authority promoted 56 computer operators and distributed motorcycles to 20 vaccinators besides appointing 14 vaccinators on daily wages.

The computer operators were promoted from BS-12 to 15.

In this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry.

DHOs Dr. Afzal Bhili, Dr. Faiza Tabassum, DSO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, DHOs Dr. Umer Draza and Mohammad Tanveer Shehzad and other officials attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry congratulated the promoted computer operators and newly recruited vaccinators, and expressed the hope that they would perform their duties honestly and diligently.