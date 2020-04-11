UrduPoint.com
56 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:29 PM

56 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest 56 criminals including nine proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 56 criminals including nine proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman said that the police arrested 19 drug traffickers and recovered 21.

159 kilograms Chars and 150 liters Liquor from their possession besides nabbing two illicit weapon holders along with 2 pistols and a number of bullets.

The police also arrested 26 persons on gambling charges and recovered bet money, mobile phones and other

