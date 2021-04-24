56 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested 56 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 30.81 kg hashish 137 liters liquor from their possession.
The police also held 26 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,920.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 3 pistols, two rifles and one repeater and a number of bullets from them.
Meanwhile, the police also held 5 kite dealers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.
Further investigation was underway.