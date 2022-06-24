56 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 56 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 27 drug pushers and recovered 2.

4 Kg hashish and 763 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 18,440 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 17 persons and recovered 12 pistols, two rifles, two guns and a number of bullets from them.