56 criminals held drugs, contraband recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 56 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.3 kg hashish and 116 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 9 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,550.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 rifles and 2 kalashnikovs from them during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police also held 14 kite sellers and seized 603 kites and 27 stringrolls from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

