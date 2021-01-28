56 criminals held drugs, contraband recovered

Police on Thursday arrested 56 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 )

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.3 kg hashish and 116 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 9 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,550.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 rifles and 2 kalashnikovs from them during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police also held 14 kite sellers and seized 603 kites and 27 stringrolls from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.