56 drug pushers arrested, cache of narcotics and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested 56 drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, cocaine, wine as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, Aabpara police apprehended six accused namely Dansih, Waseem, Farhan, Danish Raza, Adeel and Tamses Pitras and recovered 120 liters alcohol wine from their possession. Secretariat police arrested three accused Noman, Wajid and Shakeel and recovered 255 gram hashish and 140 gram heroin from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested four accused Khizar, Sharafat, Noman and Irfan and recovered 1.206 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Banigala police arrested accused Shahbaz Khan and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Margalla police arrested accused Prince Masaih and recovered 220 gram cocaine from him. Karachi Company police arrested three accused Bashrat Masih, Shan Masih and Aabbas and recovered 227 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Golra police arrested three accused Rafique, Baber and Sarwer and recovered 1400 grams hashish and 125 gram heroin from their possession. Tarnol police arrested five accused Aamir Khan, Azmat Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Imran and Adnan and recovered a total of 570 gram heroin and 310 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested two accused Waseem and Adnan and recovered 1180 grams heroin and 15 liter alcohol from their possession. Ramana police arrested five accused Hashim, Aqeel, Shoaib, Yasrab and Jaffar and recovered a total of 825 gram heroin and 280 gram hashish from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Saqib and recovered 1130 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested four accused identified as Raees Khan, Shahzad Khan, Aamir Ghfoor and Qudrat and recovered a total of 960 gram hashish and 780 gram heroin from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Shah Gul and recovered 1040 gram hashish from him. Shams Colony police apprehended Malad and recovered 115 gram hashish from him. Homicide Unit police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Nilore police arrested seven accused Tariq, Ejaz, Yasir, Shaukat, Chand, Asif and Ashraf and recovered a total of 624 gram heroin 10 liters alcohol from their possession. Sihala police apprehended four accused Zia-Ur-Rehman, Saad, Mohsin Saleem and Sala-Ud-Din and recovered two pistols and 240 gram hashish from their possession.

Lohibher police arrested three accused Qaisar Mehmood, Faisal, and Shahzad and recovered 990 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed one proclaimed offender.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.