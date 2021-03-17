56 facilities sealed, 139 individuals over Corona SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed 56 businesses including 31 restaurants, 22 schools and two cinemas over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday sealed 56 businesses including 31 restaurants, 22 schools and two cinemas over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District administration Peshawar is observing Coronavirus SOPs Awareness Week and in this connection, the administrative officers are visiting different localities and inspecting the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in bazaars, shops and schools and other facilities in their areas of jurisdiction.

The administrative officers also inspected BRT stations and bus stations in the respective areas and ensured the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

The officers fined 35 individuals in BRT stations and BRT buses over not wearing safety masks.

During checking in Khyber Bazaar, the officers of district administration sealed two cinemas over violation of SOPs while 31 restaurants were also sealed in different localities while a wedding hall on Dalazak Road was also sealed.

Similarly, 104 other individuals were fined over roaming in bazaars without wearing safety masks.