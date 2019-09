56 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police booked 56 farmers over water theft at Gogera Branch canals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The police booked 56 farmers over water theft at Gogera Branch canals.

A police spokesman said SDO Irrigation Department Tasawwar Ayub filed complaints that 56 farmers of Chak No.74-GB, 96-GB, 100-GB, 394-GB, 395-GB, 597-GB and 598-GB, including Arshad Nawab, Ayub, Naveed, Liaqat, Tanveer Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Kashif Dogar, Murtaza, Saleem, Ghafoor, Niaz Ahmad, Nasir, Tanveer and Falak Sher stole canal water from Gogera Branch Canal.

To which, the police registered separate cases and started investigation against the accused.