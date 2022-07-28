56 FESCO officials promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 56 officials of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted in the next scale in Mianwali circle.

FESCO spokesman said on Thursday that 14 Line Men-II (LM-II) and 42 Assistant Line Men (ALM) had attempted departmental promotion test and after getting through they were promoted in next scales.

The LM-II were promoted from BPS-9 to BPS-11 as LM-I whereas ALM were promoted from BPS-7 to BPS-9 as LM-II, he added.