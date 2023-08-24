56 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority(DHA) had lodged 56 FIRs and sealed 18 premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 12 and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 28 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to different health facilities in the district while the district total tally had reached 124 cases.

The health officer informed that eight more patients were reported during the last 24 hours .

Among the new cases, three patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area,two of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Municipal Corporation area and one from Potohar rural area.

Dr Sajjad further informed that most of the cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town areas where required response activity was being carried out to eliminate larvae.

However,he urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.