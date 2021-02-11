56 held with drugs,weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 56 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons in the district.

According to the police, raiding teams arrested six proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers besides recovering 2.

5 kg hashish and 105 liters of liquor.

The police also held four gamblers with Rs 2,350 while the police arrested 11 accusedand recovered 11 pistols, a gun, a repeater and a number of rounds from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 23 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.