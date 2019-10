(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration retrieved 56 Kanal state land worth million of rupees in an operation here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration retrieved 56 Kanal state land worth million of rupees in an operation here on Friday.

The operation was conducted near By-pass Road where Yasin was cultivating crops on the land.

The operation was launched under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor while the team also demolished illegal constructions.