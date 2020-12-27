UrduPoint.com
56 Kanals State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

56 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration launched crackdown and retrieved 56 kanals state land valuing millions of rupee from land grabbers during an operation at Mouza Head Bekaini on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi, Muhammad Arshad Virk alongwith revenue department and heavy police contingent raided at Head Bekaini area and retrieved the land from grabbers by ploughing into the field.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that safety of government land was included in his duty and assured that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

