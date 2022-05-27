UrduPoint.com

56-kg Hashish Seized, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and seized 56-kg hashish from his possession on Friday.

According to ANF sources, a team raided an area of Jhang Road and arrested Ali Shan ofFaisalabad.

The team recovered 56-kg of hashish while a case has been registered against the accused.

