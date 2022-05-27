56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

The Anti Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and seized 56-kg hashish from his possession on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force arrested a drug peddler and seized 56-kg hashish from his possession on Friday.

According to ANF sources, a team raided an area of Jhang Road and arrested Ali Shan ofFaisalabad.

The team recovered 56-kg of hashish while a case has been registered against the accused.