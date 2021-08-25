56 laptops distributed among IUB students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Eng. Ather Mehboob has distributed laptops among 56 female students as sign of support to higher education.

A ceremony was held at IUB where laptops provided by the British Council as part of Scottish Scholarship Program.

In this regard, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor and British Council representative Sarah Parvez distributed laptops among students at a function held at the Main Auditorium.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the efforts being made for the promotion of education in Pakistan under the Pak-UK Education Gateway. He said that the provision of scholarships by the British Council to the female students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and other universities across Pakistan was a sign of higher academic standards. He said that this was the second event organized by the British Council at Islamia University Bahawalpur. "In the previous event, scholarships were distributed to 73 female students and today laptops are being distributed to these female students to achieve the best standards in teaching and research,"he said.

He urged teachers and students to apply for training programs and scholarships from the British Council and to take advantage of these excellent educational opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, British Council representative Sarah Parvez said that the British Council is providing scholarships to Pakistani students under the Scholarship Scheme for better access to higher education.

Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Head, Directorate of Financial Assistance, said that 18,000 female students have applied for more than 200 scholarships and 73 female students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been selected for these scholarships.

The event was attended by Deans including Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Director Student Affair Rizwan Majeed, teachers and students.