UrduPoint.com

56 Laptops Distributed Among IUB Students

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

56 laptops distributed among IUB students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Eng. Ather Mehboob has distributed laptops among 56 female students as sign of support to higher education.

A ceremony was held at IUB where laptops provided by the British Council as part of Scottish Scholarship Program.

In this regard, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor and British Council representative Sarah Parvez distributed laptops among students at a function held at the Main Auditorium.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the efforts being made for the promotion of education in Pakistan under the Pak-UK Education Gateway. He said that the provision of scholarships by the British Council to the female students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and other universities across Pakistan was a sign of higher academic standards. He said that this was the second event organized by the British Council at Islamia University Bahawalpur. "In the previous event, scholarships were distributed to 73 female students and today laptops are being distributed to these female students to achieve the best standards in teaching and research,"he said.

He urged teachers and students to apply for training programs and scholarships from the British Council and to take advantage of these excellent educational opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, British Council representative Sarah Parvez said that the British Council is providing scholarships to Pakistani students under the Scholarship Scheme for better access to higher education.

Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Head, Directorate of Financial Assistance, said that 18,000 female students have applied for more than 200 scholarships and 73 female students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been selected for these scholarships.

The event was attended by Deans including Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqul Rehman, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Director Student Affair Rizwan Majeed, teachers and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Bahawalpur IUB Event From Best

Recent Stories

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

18 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

21 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

19 minutes ago
 Climate action protesters continue rallying in Lon ..

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.