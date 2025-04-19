5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Hazra Division
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A strong earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes on Richard scale jolted Hazara division, terrified people came out from houses and buildings reciting Kalima. No death casualties or damage has been reported so far.
The powerful earthquake shocks were also felt in all over Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, and Battagram.
From 2024 and onward continuous earthquakes terrorized people, in the villages and far-flung areas of Hazara division people usually made clay houses that were damaged by the earthquake.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of private education in easing public sector burden2 minutes ago
-
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Hazra division2 minutes ago
-
3 lanes on GT road like motorways: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
WASAs directed to complete monsoon preparations before May 3112 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather with strong winds forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation target set at 3.5m acres: Secretary1 hour ago
-
UOS consultative session on 22nd1 hour ago
-
SNGPL cuts off five meters1 hour ago
-
676 drug peddlers, 846 arms suspects arrested in Islamabad crackdown1 hour ago
-
DC celebrates Easter with Christian staff1 hour ago
-
DPO holds online open court1 hour ago
-
ECP conducted an awareness session with PWDs in DIKhan1 hour ago