5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Hazra division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A strong earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes on Richard scale jolted Hazara division, terrified people came out from houses and buildings reciting Kalima. No death casualties or damage has been reported so far.

The powerful earthquake shocks were also felt in all over Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, and Battagram.

From 2024 and onward continuous earthquakes terrorized people, in the villages and far-flung areas of Hazara division people usually made clay houses that were damaged by the earthquake.