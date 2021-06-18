UrduPoint.com
56 More Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

District Administration Peshawar Friday arrested 56 persons during the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Friday arrested 56 persons during the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the district.

The arrested profiteers included 18 butchers, 11 milkmen and 27 other shopkeepers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the officers of district administration carried out checking of butchers, milkmen and other shops in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 56 profiteers. The administration is going to initiate legal proceeding against them.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars to check prices of essential food items and showing no leniency with anyone.

