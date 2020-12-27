56 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 56 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8958 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

According to health authorities, 8958 people out of more than 101000 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 7668 were fully recovered while 184 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 989 active COVID-19 patients, 40 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while 950 are isolated at their homes, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also extended the smart lock down for ten more days in 10 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 19 to December 28 (Monday) and all notified areas were sealed.

DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.