UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

56 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

56 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 56 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8958 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

According to health authorities, 8958 people out of more than 101000 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 7668 were fully recovered while 184 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 989 active COVID-19 patients, 40 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while 950 are isolated at their homes, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also extended the smart lock down for ten more days in 10 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 19 to December 28 (Monday) and all notified areas were sealed.

DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

Related Topics

Hyderabad March December Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

8 minutes ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 hour ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

1 hour ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

2 hours ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.