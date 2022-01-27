UrduPoint.com

56 More Positive Test For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

56 more positive test for coronavirus in Balochistan

Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34187 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34187 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1360813 people were screened for the virus, out of which 56 more were reported positive.

As many as 33328 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tar ..

Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tarbela Ghazi

41 seconds ago
 Iran qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with 1-0 wi ..

Iran qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with 1-0 win over Iraq

42 seconds ago
 US says national water supply 'absolutely' vulnera ..

US says national water supply 'absolutely' vulnerable to hackers

45 seconds ago
 Biden to address US on Supreme Court justice's ret ..

Biden to address US on Supreme Court justice's retirement

48 seconds ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all c ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh Govt to reopen all closed government schools

4 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit r ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit record of Sindh Goth Abad Schem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>