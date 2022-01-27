56 more positive test for coronavirus in Balochistan

Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34187 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34187 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1360813 people were screened for the virus, out of which 56 more were reported positive.

As many as 33328 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.