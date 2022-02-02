UrduPoint.com

56 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:22 PM

56 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34,557 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Around 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34,557 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,370,058 people were screened for the virus, out of which 56 more were reported positive.

As many as 33,770 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus.

