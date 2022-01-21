UrduPoint.com

56 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

56 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 56 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 56 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 901 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 268 while 26,040 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 3 at DHQ Hospital and 3 at General Hospital. He further said that 136 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

