56 More Test Positive For Dengue In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:36 PM

As many as 56 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,330

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 56 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,330.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases, 33 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, five from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Potohar rural and Chaklala Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment while one of each patient reported from Kahutta and Taxila city.

Dr Sajjad said 269 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 143 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 64 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 62 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 197 were confirmed cases, with 151 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH.

He cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and advised the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils to prevent this fatal virus.

