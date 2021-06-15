56 more tested positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Fifty six people were tested positive in Balochistan taking the tally to 26,331 of confirmed cases in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to provincial media coordinator on health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 831,217 people has been screened for the coronavirus so far. 25,149 Covid affected patients have been recovered while 297 have been died of the deadly virus in the province.