UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

56 More Tested Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

56 more tested positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Fifty six people were tested positive in Balochistan taking the tally to 26,331 of confirmed cases in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to provincial media coordinator on health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 831,217 people has been screened for the coronavirus so far. 25,149 Covid affected patients have been recovered while 297 have been died of the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

36 minutes ago

NAB court awards 10-year jail to food inspector, R ..

32 seconds ago

Huske off to flying start in first Olympic swimmin ..

34 seconds ago

Pink Residency reference adjourned till June 21

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.