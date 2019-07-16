UrduPoint.com
56 Nanbais Arrested For Selling Roti Against Official Price List

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:20 PM

56 nanbais arrested for selling roti against official price list

The district administration of Peshawar has arrested 56 nanbais (bread makers) in different parts of the district during crackdown agains violation of official price list

The arrest was made during a crackdown supervised by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar.

The arrest was made during a crackdown supervised by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar.

The assistant commissioners in Peshawar conducted raids in various parts of the provincial metropolitan against bread makers for violating official price list of the roti.

It is worth mentioning that the administration has fixed roti rate at Rs15 for 190 grams roti whereas the nanbais are selling it 150 gram roti for Rs15 in violation of official price list.

