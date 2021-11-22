UrduPoint.com

56 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours 56 new cases of corona were reported from across the province.

In a statement he said that 31 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 7 in Rawalpindi, 3 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 442,489, besides 423,172 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 6,321 to date.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 12,996.

He added that 11,274 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8,2 million tests were conducted altogether.

He said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in last 24 hours was recorded as 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 percent, Faisalabad 1.1 pc, Rawalpindi 0.5 pc, Multan 0.7 pc and 0.2 percent in Gujranwala.

