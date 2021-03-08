56 outlaws including 36 drug pushers held; cache of narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 56 outlaws including 36 drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered cache of narcotics, ammunition from them.

According to a news release issued on Monday, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to launch an operation against drug pushers.

Following his directions, special task was assigned to SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who constituted special teams for raids.

These teams conducted successful raids in various areas of Bhara Kahu, Secretariat, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Tarnol, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial area, Noon, Shamas Colony, Nilore, Khanna, Shehzad town and Koral police station and nabbed 36 drug peddlers.

Police teams recovered a total of 22.884 kilogram hashish, 3.370 kilogram heroin, 225 wine bottles, pistols and ammunition from them while ten kite flyers and sellers were also arrested besides recovery of strings and kites from them.

Moreover, Karachi Company, Koral and Nilore police arrested six persons under the Foreigners Act.

Bhara Kahu police, under supervision of SP (City) Omer Khan conducted search operation in `Athal' area and screened 150 houses, 45 shops and workshops.

During the search operation, 14 suspects were held and shifted to police stations while hashish, wine and weapons were also recovered from them.

Koral police also conducted search operations in the areas of Qamarabad and Sharifabad. They searched 67 people and checked the documents of vehicles and bikes. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that efforts were underway to check the crime from the city and curb activities of drug pushers. He appealed citizens for cooperation with police for successful policing measures.