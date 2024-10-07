Open Menu

56 Pakistani Prisoners Return Home From Sri Lanka After Years Of Detention

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka after years of detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) In a heartwarming development, 56 Pakistani prisoners, including five women and 51 men, returned to their homeland today after languishing for several years in Sri Lankan jails.

Their repatriation was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Abdul Aleem Khan.

The group was welcomed home on a specially chartered flight, filled with emotions and gratitude as they stepped onto Pakistani soil. Overcome with joy, the returning prisoners expressed their heartfelt thanks to the ministers for facilitating their return.

One elderly woman, visibly emotional, stated, "Thank you for bringing us back to Pakistan. Your kindness will never be forgotten." Another prisoner echoed her sentiments, saying, "We are thankful to Mohsin Naqvi and Abdul Aleem Khan for bringing us back home. We were in difficult conditions, but thankfully, we are back.

"

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took personal interest in the repatriation process, engaging with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to expedite their release. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan generously covered all expenses related to the prisoners' return.

During a press briefing, Minister Naqvi praised the cooperation of the Sri Lankan government and the High Commissioner, acknowledging their role in ensuring the successful return of the prisoners. He also extended his gratitude to Minister Khan for his financial support throughout the repatriation process.

As the former prisoners reunite with their families, the successful operation serves as a testament to the commitment of the Pakistani government to bring its citizens back home, no matter the challenges involved.

