56 PHA employees get regularization orders

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:06 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan issued regularization orders to 56 contractual employees in a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan issued regularization orders to 56 contractual employees in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, PHA Admin and Finance Director Robina Kasuar urged the workers to perform their duties with devotion.

She said that initiatives were being taken to enhance the revenue of the department. The chowks of the city were being decorated through public private partnership while negotiations underway with private firms in this regard.

The green belts and parks of the city were also being decorated, the director said and added that the security system at parks would be further improved.

The director distributed regularization orders among 43 security guards and 13 drivers.

