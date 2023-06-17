UrduPoint.com

56 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 56 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 44,314 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against two pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources said.

