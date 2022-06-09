56 projects successfully launched under CPEC: Survey

Pakistan and China have successfully launched 56 projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship and most actively implemented project of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China have successfully launched 56 projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship and most actively implemented project of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).

Out of these projects, 26 projects worth approximately US$17 billion have been completed so far and 30 projects worth US$8.5 billion are under construction, said the Economic Survey 2021-22 released on Thursday.

About 36 projects having an estimated cost of US$28.4 billion were also under different stages of negotiations for inclusion in the CPEC framework.

This tremendous progress is a sign of great efforts and achievement of both the nations and realization of the dream of connectivity and inclusive economic growth.

The Government of Pakistan considers CPEC as a long-term development project as it has the potential to serve as a corridor with multiple doors connecting China with Central Asia, middle East, Africa and Europe.

The Government is expanding the scope of CPEC so that it becomes a "Gateway of Prosperity" for both countries and the region at large.

Moreover, the Chinese and Pakistani workforce, in a large number, is employed to ensure timely completion of the infrastructure projects and launch new projects such as Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway (M-14), KKH Alternative Route (Gilgit-Shandor-Chitral), Swat Expressway (Phase-II), Dir Expressway, Karachi Circular Railways.

In the transport infrastructure sector, remarkable progress has been achieved so far. On the Eastern Alignment, Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) section has been proposed onPublic-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The new projects including D.I. Khan-Peshawar Motorway, (Swat Expressway Phase-II, Dir Expressway have been proposed for inclusion in the CPEC framework in the 10th Joint Coordination Committee Meeting held in September 2021.