56 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 92,500 on 56 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 791 shops in different markets and bazaars ofFaisalabad and found 56 shopkeepers involved in overcharging andimposed fine on them.